Tinubu constitutes boards of 3 dev comms

President Bola Tinubu has constituted boards and management of three development commissions and appointed Usoro Offiong Akpabio as the Managing Director of South-South Development Commission.

By Haruna Salami

President Bola Tinubu has constituted boards and management of three development commissions and appointed Usoro Offiong Akpabio as the Managing Director of South-South Development Commission.

This is contained in a letter sent by the Presidency to the Senate seeking confirmation of nominees for the South-West, North-Central, and South-South Development Commissions.

In his letter to the Senate, Tinubu named Usoro Offiong Akpabio and Chibudom Nwucheas Managing Director and Chairman of South-South Development Commission alongside 18 other nominees.

Nineteen nominees were appointed for the North-Central Development Commission, with Cosmas Akiyir as Chairman and Cyril Yeltsin as Managing Director.

For the South-West Development Commission, 18 nominees were submitted, with Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi proposed as Chairman and Dr. Charles Akinola as Managing Director.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the nominees to the Senate Committees on their commissions for screening and to report back to the Senate within one week.