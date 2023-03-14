Tinubu consoles Kano traders over market fire

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent out a message of sympathy and consolation to traders affected by the recent fire outbreaks in Kano State.

In a statement released by his media office on Tuesday signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Asiwaju Tinubu bemoaned the inferno which affected a section of Singa Commodity Market in the city on Monday, a few days after similar incidents in two other markets.

The President-elect described the incidents as disturbing setbacks for the traders and the economy of the state.

“I am disturbed to learn of the horrific fire incident which consumed dozens of shops at the Singa Market in Kano. Coming just days apart from similar incidents at Kurmi and Rimi markets in the same city calls for serious concern.

“My heart goes out to those directly affected by these unfortunate incidents and indeed the people and government of Kano State.

I also commiserate with the leadership of Kano business community over this painful experiences,” he said.

The president-elect called on the authorities concerned to get to the roots of the rising cases of market inferno around the country and offer support that would cushion the losses suffered by the affected traders.