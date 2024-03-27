Tinubu congratulates Senegalese President-elect, Faye

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr Bassirou Faye on his election as the President of the Republic of Senegal.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu said that the election of Faye comes with great promise and a sterling record, wishing him success as he takes on the job of leading the people of Senegal.

The President also congratulated President Macky Sall for overseeing an election that has been widely adjudged as peaceful and transparent.

Tinubu noted the success of the presidential election in Senegal and the successful conduct of the general election in Liberia a few months ago.

He said that the two events affirmed his long-held conviction that democracy would be established in West Africa and grow stronger through good governance, justice and fairness to all.

As the Chairman of ECOWAS, the President said that the successful conduct of the Senegal election was a boost to the sub-regional organisation in its efforts to promote peace and constitutional order, as well as strengthen ties among member states.

Tinubu congratulated the people of Senegal and assured them of Nigeria’s best wishes and support.

Forty-four year old Faye, a former tax inspector, has pledged to weed out corruption, restore stability and prioritise economic sovereignty.

The Senegal president-elect says he will drop the much-criticised CFA franc currency, which is pegged to the euro and replace it with a new Senegalese, or regional West African, currency.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz