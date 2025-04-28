Tinubu congratulates Remo Stars on league victory

President Bola Tinubu on Monday congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024–2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Monday congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024–2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the president described the club’s victory as a milestone achievement that shined a spotlight on Ikenne and Ogun.

Tinubu said the historic triumph, coming just four years after Remo Stars’ promotion to the elite league, was a testament to the hard work, discipline, and indomitable spirit of the players, coaching crew, and management.

The president commended the team’s resilience and perseverance, particularly after three previous near-misses in their quest for the league title.

He expressed hope that their determination would inspire other Nigerian football clubs to pursue their ambitions with tenacity and optimism.

Tinubu also lauded the vision and commitment of the club’s owner and chairman, Kunle Soname, praising his investment in grassroots football, including the construction of a state-of-the-art stadium in Ikenne.

“As Nigeria’s champions, Remo Stars will now represent the country in the CAF Champions League. President Tinubu urges the team to carry the same undaunting spirit and focus onto the continental stage,” the statement read.

He further called on football fans across Nigeria to rally behind Remo Stars as they carry the nation’s hopes into African competition. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)