Tinubu Congratulates Prof. Mary Nanwor Lar on 90th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Prof. Mary Nanwor Lar, a famous educationist and onetime Nigerian ambassador to the Netherlands, as she celebrate her 90th birthday.

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Prof. Mary Nanwor Lar, a famous educationist and onetime Nigerian ambassador to the Netherlands, as she celebrate her 90th birthday.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga,

Special Adviser to the President on

Information and Strategy, stated that the President extolled the nonagenarian for her pace-setting contributions to education, diplomacy, and nation-building.

Onanuga stated”President Bola Tinubu congratulates Prof. Mary Nanwor Lar, a famous educationist and onetime Nigerian ambassador to the Netherlands, on her 90th birthday.

“The President extols the nonagenarian for her pace-setting contributions to education, diplomacy, and nation-building.

Born May 15 1935, in Langtang, Plateau State, Prof Lar is a famous teacher who dedicated much of her life to teaching and shaping generations of young Nigerians.

“After years of service at various government secondary schools, she moved her illustrious career to the University of Jos, where she excelled, becoming the first female professor from Northern Nigeria.”

He added,”President Tinubu recalls the celebrant’s supportive role during her husband, Chief Solomon Lar’s tenure as the first civilian governor of Plateau State.

“The President prayed the Almighty God to bless the don with good health so she could continue impacting lives through her community services.”