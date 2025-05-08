Tinubu congratulates Pope Leo XIV on election as Bishop of Rome

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday congratulated His Holiness Leo XIV on his election as the Bishop of Rome and leader of the Roman Catholic Church

By Salif Atojoko

In a statement from his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended the Conclave for electing the American Robert Francis, Cardinal Prevost, as the 267th Bishop of Rome.

The President celebrated the historic election of the new Pontiff, whose message of faith, hope, and peace had resonated worldwide.

He expressed joy with the leadership and members of the Catholic Church in Nigeria, emphasising the longstanding and valuable relations shared between Nigeria and the Holy See.

Tinubu highlighted the Catholic Church’s contributions to peacebuilding, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and more recently, promoting technology for human development.

President Tinubu expressed his belief that Pope Leo XIV’s election opened a new chapter in the Catholic Church’s history, reinforcing values of love, humanity, and charity, especially for the underprivileged.

He prayed that God grants the new Pope good health and wisdom to spread the message of peace and love globally.(NAN)