Tinubu congratulates Pharmacist Ifejola Arowolo at 80

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Friday congratulated Mr Ifejola Arowolo, an administrator and public health icon, on his 80th birthday.

“The President joins family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating the life of a respected pharmacist whose career has spanned the public and private health sectors in Nigeria and the United States,” Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

The President commended Arowolo’s service as the pioneer Chairman of the National Drug Abuse Committee in Ondo State and former Director of Pharmaceutical services in the state.

Tinubu lauded Arowolo for his relentless fight against counterfeit drugs, legacy of hard work, integrity and accountability in public service and for instilling these values in his children, including Mrs Olu Verheijen, the President’s Special Adviser on Energy.

Arowolo was recognised for pioneering efforts to integrate indigenous Nigerian medicine with Western practices, making healthcare more accessible and affordable for the average Nigerian.

Tinubu described Arowolo as an advocate for education as a fundamental tool for poverty alleviation.

He said the pharmacist’s unwavering commitment to civic duty and adherence to principled governance, rooted in his faith-based academic background, had earned him widespread admiration as a forthright and disciplined leader.

The President wished the octogenarian continued health, happiness, and fulfilment as he marked the significant milestone. (NAN)