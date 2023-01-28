Tinubu congratulates Oyetola, says victory is triumph of light over darkness

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate says the validation of Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola as winner of July 2022 Osun governorship election by the

tribunal is victory of light over darkness.

Tinubu said this in his goodwill message to Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun on his victory at the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The former two-term Lagos State governor in the message signed by his Media Aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, said Oyetola’s victory was deserving, describing it as triumph of courage and perseverance.

He added that it was also the triumph of light over the forces of darkness that sought to arrest the progressive good governance the APC administration delivered to the people of Osun under Oyetola’s leadership.

“I heartily rejoice with Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola on his much deserved victory at the election tribunal today.

“It is the victory of light over darkness, a triumph of perseverance, courage and justice over electoral fraud and democratic perversion.

“The forces of darkness plotted to extinguish the able leadership and progressive good governance that improved the quality of life of our people under your leadership.

‘But today, the tribunal delivered justice and restored the mandate freely given to you and our great party,”Tinubu said.

He expressed confidence that the good work Oyetola championed that was momentarily paused would soon resume and Osun people would be happy again.

“And together we can renew their hope of a shared prosperity,” Tinubu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a three-man election tribunal chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume on Friday in Osogbo ruled that Oyetola is the duly elected governor of Osun.

Kume in his ruling, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue Certificate of Return to Oyetola while declaring the result that produced Ademola Adeleke as Governor as null and void.

He ruled that there were over-voting in six Local Government Areas of the state during the exercise.

The majority judgement read by Justice Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666 at the polls(NAN)