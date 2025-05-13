Tinubu congratulates Olatilo on 50th anniversary in media

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Prince Bisi Olatilo, Chief Executive of Biscom Communications, as he marks 50 years in broadcasting.

By Salif Atojoko

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, Tinubu rejoiced with the ace broadcaster on the feat

He said Olatilo’s influence extended to print, advertising, public relations and strategic and development communication,

Tinubu commended Olatilo for always putting the unity and the progress of the nation first in his 50 years career.

The President, specifically, congratulated the ace broadcaster on the household mini-documentary, “The Bisi Olatilo Show”, which turns 25 years on the tube.

He affirmed that the broadcaster’s fluency in Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo has continued to inspire a new generation of polyglots.

According to the President, Olatilo deserved the many recognitions and awards, including the Nigerian Media Merit Award, he haf received.

The President also congratulated the veteran broadcaster on his 71st birthday and commended his hard work, and passion for telling stories that continued to impact lives within and outside the country.

He prayed to God to grant Olatilo a longer life, good health, and wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity. (NAN)