Tinubu congratulates Oduwole at 80

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Alhaji Alliyu Oduwole, an Ijebu prince, on his 80th birthday.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the President described Oduwole as “an active citizen and believer in Nigeria’s potential for greatness”.

“As Alhaji Oduwole marks this milestone birthday, the President wishes him good health and renewed vigour in his service to humanity,” Ngelale said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oduwole had embarked on lofty advocacies on public accountability, peace and dialogue in the country.

In 2015, he created different fora to discuss ‘Project Nigeria’; held citizen-engagement meetings, and submitted a memorandum on constitutional amendments to the National Assembly in 2022.

In 2018, he founded the United Muslim Community Care Foundation to feed indigent Nigerians of all religious persuasions.

The foundation has been feeding many families during this Ramadan and providing them with some stipends.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz