Tinubu congratulates new NUJ president

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Alhassan Yahaya on his election as the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the 8th Triennial National Delegates Conference in Owerri, on November 27, 2024.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Alhassan Yahaya on his election as the President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the 8th Triennial National Delegates Conference in Owerri, on November 27, 2024.

The President also congratulated other newly elected members of the NUJ executive.

He praised the union for organising a rancour-free election at the conference, advising other unions to learn from it.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser, Information and Strategy to the President said this in a statement on Saturday.

Tinubu said Yahaya’s victory was a testament to the NUJ members’ confidence in his leadership qualities.

He expressed optimism that Yahaya’s experience, particularly as the former deputy president of the union, would be instrumental in leading the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

The President emphasised the importance of the press taking on its constitutional roles with a renewed patriotic passion, aligned with the vision and efforts of the founding fathers of journalism in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the President encouraged Yahaya and the new leadership to address malpractices within the industry.

He restated the administration’s commitment to ensuring a free and independent media, integral to deepening democracy and promoting national development.

“President Tinubu expects Yahaya’s tenure to reflect a strengthened commitment towards upholding journalism ethics, while fostering a collaborative relationship with the government to build a just and equitable society.

“He wishes Yahaya and his team a successful and impactful term in office,” the statement said.