Saturday, February 17, 2024
Project

Tinubu congratulates Nasir El-Rufai on birthday

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
President Bola Tinubu has extended warm felicitations to former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, on the occasion of his birthday on February 16, 2024.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said President Tinubu commended the exemplary leadership and remarkable contributions of the accomplished administrator to the nation throughout his illustrious career in the public service as a two-term governor under the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Ngelale, “President Tinubu expresses confidence that el-Rufai’s commitment to national service will continue to serve as a beacon of inspiration for many, especially the younger generation aspiring to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria.

He wishes the former governor continued success, good health, and fulfilment in all of his endeavours.

Methodist Church hails Tinubu on State Police, calls for urgent actions in Agatu, Otukpo, Apa
