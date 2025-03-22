Tinubu congratulates Mrs Adesua Dozie on her 50th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mrs Adesua Dozie on her 50th birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mrs Adesua Dozie on her 50th birthday.

The President in statement on Saturday by Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, commended the corporate executive and legal strategist for her role in Nigeria’s private sector and the energy industry.

Dozie is the first female Regional General Counsel-Africa Upstream and Vice Chairman of ExxonMobil Companies in Nigeria.

The President described Adesua as “a symbol of diligence, leadership, and professional integrity,” whose unwavering commitment to corporate governance, the energy sector, gender equity, and inclusive growth has set a powerful example for young Nigerians.

He highlighted her roles in multinational institutions, particularly her work in shaping private sector reforms, her ability to foster a cohesive private sector-government relationship, and her dedication to mentoring future leaders across businesses and law.

” Dozie’s journey reminds us that excellence and service can co-exist. She is a respected voice and a builder of quiet legacies,” the President stated.

He wished her many more years of impact, grace, and contribution to national and global development. (NAN)