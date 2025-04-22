Tinubu congratulates Kazeem, new president, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated Mr Adeniji Kazeem, on his selection as the President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide at the society’s triennial

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated Mr Adeniji Kazeem, on his selection as the President of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide at the society’s triennial delegates conference in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Kazeem, a senior advocate of Nigeria, was a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State between 2015 and 2019, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Tinubu described Kazeem’s emergence as the leader of the Ansar-ud-Deen Muslim group as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the Islamic faith and values.

“It also indicates the readiness of the over 100-year-old Islamic group to hand the baton to its younger elite, who are prepared to advance its mission to greater heights.

“Your well-deserved emergence at the helm of this esteemed Islamic organisation is a testament to the leadership qualities exhibited in your life and career.

“I do not doubt that you will use your experience to advance the spiritual and educational development of Muslims worldwide, particularly in Nigeria,” the President stated.

Tinubu wished Kazeem and other members of the executive selected at the conference a successful tenure. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)