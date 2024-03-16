Tinubu congratulates Justice Ogwuegbu at 91

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Obioma Ogwuegbu on his 91st birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday in Abuja.

Ngelale said,”President Bola Tinubu congratulates former Supreme Court Justice Emmanuel Obioma Ogwuegbu on his 91st birthday, on March 16, 2024.

“Justice Ogwuegbu’s illustrious career saw him swiftly rise through the ranks, spending five years at the Appeal Court before being elevated to the esteemed position of Supreme Court Justice in Nigeria in February 1992.

“In December 1999, he was appointed Justice of the Supreme Court of The Gambia, further expanding his influence and impact across borders.

“In commemorating Justice Ogwuegbu’s 91st birthday, President Tinubu salutes the legal luminary whose legacy of integrity and dedication will continue to inspire future generations in the pursuit of justice and the advancement of Nigeria’s legal system.

“The President joins family, friends, and colleagues in celebrating a remarkable journey in the legal realm and offers prayers for God’s continued blessings of good health and strength to the esteemed elder statesman.”

By Chimezie Godfrey