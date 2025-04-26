Tinubu congratulates Itsekiri leader Emami on 50th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Chief Ayirimi Emami, an Itsekiri leader, on his 50th birthday, which falls on April 26.

By Salif Atojoko

Emami, a politician, businessman, and philanthropist, received the congratulatory message through Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, in a statement on Friday.

Tinubu commended Emami for his dedication to nation-building, particularly for his efforts in peacebuilding and ensuring the safety and sustainability of critical oil and gas resources.

The President also lauded Emami for promoting unity and stability in the Niger Delta region.

“I thank Chief Emami for his support over the years for me and my wife, First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, a daughter of Itsekiriland, for standing with us before and during the 2023 elections,” the President said.

Tinubu concluded by wishing Emami continued good health and many more years of impactful service to the Itsekiri people and Nigeria.(NAN)