Tinubu congratulates Indian PM on election victory

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, on his victory in that nation’s parliamentary elections.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said the president described the outcome of the elections as “a resounding affirmation of Modi’s exceptional leadership of the world’s largest democracy.”

The President assured the South Asian nation of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthen relations and advance shared goals and values as strategic partners in the league of nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Modi’s coalition – the National Democratic Alliance – wins a majority of the parliamentary seats, paving the way for a third consecutive term.

NAN reports that the victory is considered a rare feat and the second time an Indian leader will retain power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister. (NAN)

By Itohan Salif Atojoko