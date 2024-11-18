Tinubu Congratulates Gov Aiyedatiwa on Ondo Election Victory

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on his victory in Saturday’s Ondo State Governorship election. The President also commended the peaceful conduct of the polls, which he described as a reflection of civility in the state.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu applauded all 17 political parties and their candidates for their maturity and sense of purpose during the campaigns and the election. He urged political actors to sustain this orderly conduct in the post-election period.

The President noted that the election served as another test of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) capacity to conduct credible elections, adding that the electoral body met expectations through its meticulous preparations, effective deployment of staff and materials, and efficient management of the process. Tinubu particularly lauded INEC for uploading over 98% of results on the same day, a significant achievement in electoral transparency.

President Tinubu also expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Police Force, the National Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the National Youth Service Corps, the military, and other security agencies for their professionalism in ensuring peace and order throughout the election.

For candidates dissatisfied with the election outcome, the President urged them to seek redress through the judicial system, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law.

The Ondo State election underscores the continued commitment to democratic principles and governance in Nigeria, as noted in Tinubu’s statement.