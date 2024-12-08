Tinubu congratulates Ghana’s President-elect John Mahama

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the Saturday general election in Ghana, following his opponent’s concession speech.

By Salif Atojoko

In a telephone call to Mahama, Tinubu hoped that his ascension to power for the second time would further bring stability to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu commended the people of Ghana for their unwavering commitment to democracy.

He said this was demonstrated through the peaceful and successful conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary elections, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Tinubu applauded Ghanaians for demonstrating again to the world that democracy was the preferred path to achieving political stability, economic development, social justice and transparent governance in Africa.

He affirmed that Nigeria’s and the region’s belief in the principles of the people’s right to choose their leaders freely would remain a source of pride.

The Nigerian leader commended Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Vice- President of Ghana, for conceding defeat before the official announcement by Ghana’s Electoral Commission.

Tinubu said Bawumia’s stance reinforced Ghana’s democratic ethos.

He said that Mahama’s return to the Jubilee House, having served as President from 2012 to 2017, reflected the Ghanaian people’s trust in his stewardship and vision to take the country to greater heights.

Mahama served as Vice President of Ghana from 2009 to 2012, Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2009, and held deputy and ministerial roles between 1998 and 2001.

“President Tinubu renews his steadfast support for deepening the fraternal bonds between Nigeria and Ghana underpinned by shared history, cultural ties, mutual support and cooperation, Pan-African goals, democracy, the rule of law and economic integration.

“The Nigerian leader thanks President Nana Akufo-Addo for his exemplary leadership and numerous contributions to Ghana’s progress and regional peace and stability.

“The President looks forward to working with President Mahama’s incoming administration to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors and build a brighter future in the West Africa region,” Onanuga said. (NAN) (www