Sunday, January 7, 2024
Tinubu congratulates FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji on birthday

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, as he marks his birthday on January 8.

According to the statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelal, the President extolled the defining qualities of the young first-class graduate.

He said,”The President extols the fine defining qualities of the young first-class graduate of accounting who steadily rose through the ranks in public service by dint of hard work, loyalty, and competence, noting his service as the Commissioner of Finance in Oyo State at the age of 33; the CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC); Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, and now Chief Executive Officer of the nation’s apex tax authority.

“Zacch is an innovator who consistently turns his creative ideas into change-making actions. He is a disciple of the ‘think-and-do’ school of changemakers. He will reform Nigeria’s tax system for the benefit of Nigerians. Give him a task, and it will be done and done well,” the President states.

He added,”President Tinubu wishes the FIRS Chairman more strength and zeal in the discharge of his duties.

