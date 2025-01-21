Tinubu Congratulates Festus Keyamo On 55th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Olorogun Festus Keyamo, CON, SAN, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on his 55th birthday.

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Olorogun Festus Keyamo, CON, SAN, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on his 55th birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Onanuga stated,”President Bola Tinubu congratulates Olorogun Festus Keyamo, CON, SAN, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on his 55th birthday.

“President Tinubu commends the learned silk for his commitment to the administration’s success and his dedication to transforming Nigeria’s aviation into one that is safe, efficient and customer-focused.

“The President notes the progress made in the sector over the past 15 months, especially the ratification of the Cape Town Convention for Aircraft Leasing, the commencement of lectures at the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), and the operationalisation of the National Flight Data Centre designed to enhance the safety management system in the aviation ecosystem.”

He added,”President Tinubu trusts that the outpouring of goodwill from family members, associates, and aviation industry stakeholders on this occasion will further inspire Mr Keyamo to remain steadfast in enhancing service delivery in the industry.

“The President wishes Olorogun Keyamo many more years of good health, wisdom, and fulfilment in serving the nation.”