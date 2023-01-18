Tinubu congratulates Emeka Anyaoku at 90

By oluwatope Lawanson

Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate has congratulated former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku as he clocked 90.

Tinubu in a goodwill message by his media spokesperson, Mr Tunde Rahman on Wednesday, said as an excellent career diplomat and elder statesman, Anyaoku is a source of pride and joy to Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Anyaoku served briefly as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Shehu Shagari administration.

The APC presidential candidate praised the contributions of Anyaoku to national development, global political and economic order through his leadership of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“It is noteworthy that during his time as secretary- general, Anyaoku led the 54 countries of the Commonwealth with distinction, courage and integrity.”

Tinubu described Anyaoku as a national hero for representing Nigeria on a global stage for many years without blemish.

According to him, he is an icon of public service and diplomacy whose service records will serve as a beacon for the present and future generations.

“Chief Anyaoku is an international statesman, a distinguished Nigerian who served the global community as the secretary-general of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“He is an icon of public service whose records of impeccable contributions to Nigeria’s development and diplomacy deserve a special place in the archives for generations to come.

“At the Commonwealth office where he made his name as an international statesman, Anyaoku represented Nigeria well and for this we are grateful to him as a country and people,” he said.

Haven reached the venerable club of nonagenerians, the former governor of Lagos state prayed God to give the elder stateman more grace to live for many more years to come while joining family, friends and associates around the world to wish him a happy birthday. (NAN)