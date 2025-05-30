Tinubu congratulates Chimaroke Nnamani on 65th birthday

President Bola Tinubu rejoices with Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State, as he celebrates his 65th birthday today.

By Salif Atojoko

Tinubu commended Nnamani’s contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, particularly his service as governor from 1999 to 2007, and his membership of the Southern Governors Forum, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement.

The President noted that the reforms Nnamani championed in healthcare, education and infrastructure left a lasting legacy on the state and improved its people’s lives.

Tinubu acknowledged Nnamani’s commitment to national unity, dialogue, and development, as well as his intellectual depth and medical expertise, which had continued to enrich Nigeria’s policy evolution.

“As you mark this milestone, I wish you good health, renewed strength, and more years of fruitful service to the nation,” the President concluded. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)