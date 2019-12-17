Tinubu Congratulates Buhari at 77

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 77th birthday.

As president, Asiwaju Tinubu said Buhari had done much to correct the national direction and to place Nigeria on the pathway to our better future.

In a special statement on the president’s birthday signed by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said:

“Joining the rest of the country, I extend my best wishes to President Muhammadu Buhari on his birthday. This special day gives us an opportunity to personally thank you for the contributions you have made to the development of our nation. Throughout your public life you have shown yourself to be a man of hard work, dedication and principle.

“You have exhibited that rare combination of a simple and modest lifestyle coupled with an ambitious and grand vision for our nation. As president, you have done much to correct our national direction and to place us on the pathway to our better future.

“Your administration has been one of momentous achievement and the realization of hope and progress for our country and our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“A man of political courage, you have taken bold decisions that those before you knew were needed but avoided taking. You have made Nigeria safer by making the violent terrorists and wrongdoers so much weaker that they will ultimately fall due to your efforts protecting our national security.

“Your fight against corruption has been historic and it has reflected your great personal honesty. In reviving our economy, you continue to take initiatives that draw on the immense talent and creativity of our people.

“You are truly the president for this moment in our national journey. You have our full support. As the leader of our party, you have shown great statesmanship by taking action and giving counsel that strengthens the APC and its pursuit of greater internal democracy and openness.

“By expressing your desire that the party continues to be strong and vibrant even after your tenure, you have demonstrated your commitment to an enduring political legacy to buttress the patriotic legacy of your years of governance as president of our beloved republic.

“As usual, you have shown rare bravery and exemplary resilience in all you do. Your hand is on the plough and we know you will continue to press on. Be assured, the people of this nation are with you as you are for them.

I wish you, Mr. President, so many more years of good health and fine achievement. Happy Birthday Mr. President!”