Tinubu congratulates Bishop Wale Oke on re-election as PFN president

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Bishop Wale Oke on his re-election as the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).



Tinubu lauded Oke for his unwavering efforts in promoting religious harmony and national progress through initiatives like the ‘Nigeria Turning Point Prayer Movement,’ according to a statement by his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga.



The President described Oke as a man of character, principle, and faith, urging him to continue spreading the gospel of love, kindness, and peace.

He also prayed for a fresh anointing on Oke’s leadership in the Lord’s vineyard.

Oke, founder of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International and Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), was re-elected at PFN’s 18th Biennial National Conference in Abuja. (NAN)