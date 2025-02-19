Tinubu congratulates Azu Ishiekwene at 60

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene, Senior Vice chairman /Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Newspapers on his 60th birthday.

This was disclosed Wednesday in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy).

A Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Azu as he is fondly known, has had a distinguished career in journalism spanning over three decades.

He has worked with several reputable media organisations, including The Punch, where he was an editor, columnist and editorial board member; and now Leadership, where he currently serves as the Editor in chief .

According to Onanuga, “President Tinubu appreciates Ishiekwene’s brilliant and incisive commentary and analysis on Nigeria’s politics, the economy, and society.

“He notes that his insightful contributions and recent writings on digital media have earned him wide recognition and admiration, even from those who may not readily agree with his views”.

The statement continued, “Commending his contributions to developing the Nigerian media landscape, the President trusts that the dawn of a new age will bring more fantastic inspiration and wisdom.”

Tinubu prayed God almighty to grant the journalist good health and fulfilment in all his endeavours”, Onanuga said.