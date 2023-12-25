Tinubu congratulates APC National Chairman @74

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on his 74th birthday.

In a statement by the presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president extolled the leadership quality of Ganduje, who was the former Governor of Kano State.

He said that the President described Ganduje as a thorough-bred democrat who has devoted his life to the service of the people and Nigeria.

“I celebrate the National Chairman of our great party as he turns 74 today. Dr Abdullahi Ganduje is a consummate politician and accomplished public servant who rose from the bottom of both callings to the pinnacle.

“In my association with him, Dr Ganduje has proved to be a loyal friend and dependable ally. He gives his all to everything he believes in, with a keen focus on effective execution.

‘’His management of our party since becoming the National Chairman is a proven testimony of his capacity as a masterful politician,” the President said.

Ngelale said that Tinubu wished Ganduje strength and good health, while imploring him not to relent in his service to Nigeria. (NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

