Tinubu congratulates AbdulRazaq on 65th birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on his 65th birthday.

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on his 65th birthday.

“President Tinubu joins the governor’s family, friends, political associates, and well-wishers in celebrating a lifetime of service, dedication to just causes, and visionary leadership,” Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

The President acknowledged AbdulRazaq’s contributions as Chairman of NGF to the success of his administration, particularly in mobilising governors to work with the Federal Government to address national challenges and implement poli

cies that promote good governance and progress for all Nigerians.

“President Tinubu prays that the governor will continue to build on the remarkable achievements that have endeared him to the people and residents of the state.

“He wishes Gov. AbdulRazaq good health and strength to continue to fulfil his obligations to his people and the nation,” the statement said. (NAN)