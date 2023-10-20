Tinubu confirms appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as Comptroller General of Customs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi (MFR) as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

This was disclosed in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director, Information office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Friday.

According to Bassey, the appointment takes effect from 19th October, 2023 and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR).

The President tasked him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment, the statement said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

