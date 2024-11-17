Tinubu confers GCON on Indian PM, Modi

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Tinubu gave the honour on Sunday during the Nigeria/India Bilateral meeting held at the Presidential, Abuja.

The president said that the award was bestowed on the Indian leader to signify Nigeria’s appreciation and commitment to the Nigerian Indian partnership.

Tinubu added that the invitation to the Indian PM was to rekindle and reclassify the existing relationship between Nigeria and India.

He also stated that the high level engagement was intended to improve

“Nigeria values its excellent relationship with India, and we work to deepen and broaden the same to the mutual benefit of our two friendly countries.

“You represent a very strong commitment in democratic values and norms, you have been doing a good job historically, winning three consecutive elections in a complex society is a feat that we respect so much.

“I will confer on you today, the Prime Minister of India, Nigeria’s National Honor, the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger.

” This to signify Nigerian appreciation and commitment to India as a partner”, Tinubu said.

Modi commiserated with Nigeria over the recent floods that ravaged several cities across the country, including Maiduguri, Borno.

The Indian prime minister promised to support Nigeria with 20 tonnes of relief materials.

Modi said this was to support the administration of Tinubu on its ongoing humanitarian efforts.

” We had a very productive discussion with President Tinubu. We talked about adding momentum to our strategic partnership.

” There is immense scope for ties to flourish even further in sectors like defence, energy, technology, trade, health, education and more,” Modi said. (NAN)