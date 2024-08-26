Tinubu condoles with Zulum over passing of commissioner

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to Professor Babagana Zulum, Gov. of Borno State, following the passing of Ahmed Ali Ahmed, his Commissioner for Finance.

By Salif Atojoko

In a statement on Monday by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s spokesman, he also offered his condolences to the family of the late commissioner, describing his passing as a “huge and painful loss”.

“The President offers his prayers for the repose of the deceased’s soul and comfort to his family during this difficult time,” said Ngelale (NAN)