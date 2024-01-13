Tinubu condoles with Zulum over death of media aide, Isa Gusau



President Bola Tinubu has received the death of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno’s media aide, Isa Gusau with deep grief.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gusau was Zulum’s Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy until his death.

The president condoled with the Gusau family, his professional colleagues, government and people of Borno over the loss.

“The late Gusau was a diligent professional who was uncompromising on his virtuous principles,” he said.

Gusau was a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK; the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) UK; the International Public Relations Association, UK, and the African Public Relations Association.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all those who mourn this painful loss.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

