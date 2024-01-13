Saturday, January 13, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTinubu condoles with Zulum over death of media aide, Isa Gusau
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPoliticsProject

Tinubu condoles with Zulum over death of media aide, Isa Gusau

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
12


President Bola Tinubu has received the death of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno’s media aide, Isa Gusau with deep grief.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gusau was Zulum’s Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy until his death.

The president condoled with the Gusau family, his professional colleagues, government and people of Borno over the loss.

“The late Gusau was a diligent professional who was uncompromising on his virtuous principles,” he said.

Gusau was a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK; the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) UK; the International Public Relations Association, UK, and the African Public Relations Association.

The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for all those who mourn this painful loss.(NAN) 

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Previous article
New Interior Ministry Perm. Sec. assumes duty
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.