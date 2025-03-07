Tinubu Condoles With Muslim Ummah on Passing of Renowned Cleric Sheikh Saidu Jingir

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with the Muslim Ummah on the passing of Sheikh Sa’idu Hassan Jingir, a renowned Islamic cleric and Deputy Chairman of the Council of Scholars of the JIBWIS Islamic organisation.

He passed away on Thursday.

The President described Sheikh Jingir as a religious leader dedicated to the teaching and propagation of Islam who commanded tremendous followership.

“He was a charismatic leader who endeared himself to many because of his sound and deep knowledge of Islam and humility. The Muslim faith has lost a spiritual pillar, a mentor and a guide. May Allah reward his good deeds,” President Tinubu said.

He enjoined family, friends, and mentees to take consolation in the knowledge that Sheikh Sa’idu Hassan Jingir has departed to be with Allah.

President Tinubu prayed that Allah would forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.