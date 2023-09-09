Tinubu condoles with Muslim community over death of Chief Imam of Ikeja

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deep sympathy to the Muslim Ummah in the country and the people of Lagos State over the demise of the Chief Imam of Ikeja, Sheikh Tijani Olayiwola Balogun.

Sheikh Balogun died on August 11, 2023, and was buried on Friday, September 1, in his residence in Ikeja after Jumat prayers.

In his condolence message, the President described the late Chief Imam as a deeply religious and patriotic Nigerian who contributed greatly, not only to the propagation of Islam in the country and beyond, but also to the prevailing peaceful co-existence between Muslims and adherents of other religions in Lagos State.

President Tinubu said he was deeply saddened by the demise of the Chief Imam, while urging his family and the people of Lagos State to be consoled by his good deeds in life and to continue to propagate the legacies left behind by the late Chief Imam.

“I join the Chief Imam’s family, the people of Ikeja and Muslim Ummah across the country in celebrating Sheikh Balogun, and in commending him for his useful contributions to Islam and humanity at large. I pray that Almighty Allah accepts his return, rewards his good work, and grants him Aljanna Firdaus,” the President prayed.

The Fidau prayers for the late Chief Imam, who is the father of the Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Hon. Mojeed Balogun was held last Thursday in Lagos.

