Tinubu condoles with Muftwang over Prof. Tyoden’s death

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday sent his condolences to the people of Plateau and Gov. Caleb Muftwang on the death of Prof. Sonni Tyoden, a former Deputy Governor of the state.

Tyoden, an academic and former University of Jos Vice-Chancellor, died on Sunday at the age of 74, Mr Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

From 2015 to 2023, Tyoden was deputy to Sen. Simon Lalong, former governor of the state.

Tinubu praised the late professor for his commitment to Plateau and for partnering with Lalong in its development during their eight-year tenure.

The president also acknowledged Tyoden’s contributions to the academia as a respected professor of Political Science.

While commiserating with Tyoden’s family, particularly his wife, Abigail, and children, the people of the state, and Muftwang, Tinubu prayed for a peaceful repose of Tyoden’s soul.

He also prayed for strength and comfort for the Tyoden family as well as peace and stability in the state.