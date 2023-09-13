Tinubu condoles with Libya over storm, floods

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has extended condolences to the government and people of Libya in the aftermath of the devastating impact of Storm Daniel.

The storm led to flooding that severely affected the eastern region of the country.

The president further commiserated with all families who lost loved ones in the monumental disaster and sent his best wishes for a speedy recovery to all who have been injured during the tragic incident.

The Nigerian leader assured the great people of Libya of Nigeria’s unwavering solidarity and goodwill during these trying times.

He added that the disheartening loss of lives, homes, livelihoods and critical infrastructure remained a shared grief that further unite the people of both nations.

“Nigeria is ready to provide all necessary support to assist the Libyan people in overcoming this harrowing tragedy,” the president said.

More than 5,300 people have died following flooding in Derna city.

The floods burst two dams in the eastern coastal city and swept away homes.

Streets are covered in mud and rubble, and littered with upturned vehicles.(NAN)

