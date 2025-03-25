Tinubu condoles with Lagos APC chairman over wife’s death

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, on the death of Ebunoluwa Ojelabi, his wife.

By Salif Atojoko

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, President Tinubu joined the Ojelabi family in this moment of grief.

He prayed for God’s divine comfort and strength for her loved ones.

The President stated that the loss of a beloved wife and mother was an immeasurable pain and a reminder of the brevity of life.

“I share in this pain and pray that God would grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss and give the departed peaceful and eternal rest,” said Tinubu. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)