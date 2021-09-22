Tinubu condoles with King Sunny Ade over wife’s death

Chief Bola Tinubu, National of  All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State Governor, has commisserated with Juju singer, King Sunny Ade, on death of wife, Risikat Adegeye.

Adegeye, aged 62,  died on Tuesday during a brief illness.

In a condolence message signed  by media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos, Tinubu expressed sadness death of lawmaker.

NAN that Adegeye a Lagos State Assembly Member from 2007  to 2011.

Tinubu also condoled with residents of Amuwo-Odofin,  Lagos of Assembly and Lagos State Government.

“Hon. Adegeye a prominent grassroots politician in Lagos who worked fervently for her Amuwo-Odofin Constituency.

“She a relentless fighter for what she believed in.

“I knew her particularly during her time in sixth Lagos of Assembly when she represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 1.

“She a dutiful wife and mother,” Tinubu said.

He said that party had lost an eminent woman and politician.

“I mourn with her family, friends and associates.

“May we have strength to live with this loss.

“I pray that Almighty God the soul of Hon. Adegeye eternal rest,” he said. (NAN)

