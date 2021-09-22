Tinubu condoles with King Sunny Ade over wife’s death

Chief Bola Tinubu, National Leader of All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State Governor, has commisserated with Juju singer, King Sunny Ade, on the death of his wife, Risikat Adegeye.

Adegeye, aged 62, died on Tuesday during a brief illness.

In a condolence message signed by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Wednesday in Lagos, Tinubu expressed sadness at the death of the lawmaker.

NAN reports that Adegeye was a Lagos State Assembly Member from 2007 to 2011.

Tinubu also condoled with residents of Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos House of Assembly and the Lagos State Government.

“Hon. Adegeye was a prominent grassroots politician in Lagos who worked fervently for her Amuwo-Odofin Constituency.

“She was a relentless fighter for what she believed in.

“I knew her particularly during her time in the sixth Lagos House of Assembly when she represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 1.

“She was a dutiful wife and mother,” Tinubu said.

He said that the party had lost an eminent woman and politician.

“I mourn with her family, friends and associates.

“May we have the strength to live with this loss.

“I pray that Almighty God grant the soul of Hon. Adegeye eternal rest,” he said. (NAN)

