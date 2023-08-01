Tinubu condoles with judiciary over death of Supreme Court, Federal High Court Justices

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Tinubu has sent his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the judicial arm of government over the death of Justice Chima Centus Nweze and Justice Peter Hoommuk Mallong, two prominent members of the bench.

President Tinubu said the death of Supreme Court Justice Nweze and that of Justice Mallong of the Federal High Court almost at the same time at a period the Judiciary is in need of more competent, erudite and learned members of the bench is painful.

The Supreme Court Justice who died at the age of 64 was appointed to the bench of the apex court in 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The President also expressed his condolences to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariowoola, and Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, over the demise of their colleagues.

“I extend my condolences to the families of our two departed eminent jurists, Supreme Court Justice Chima Centus Nweze and Federal High Court Justice, Peter Mallong.

“I’m saddened by these two unfortunate deaths at the same time. These transitions diminished our judiciary, robbing that important arm of government of capable, erudite and learned justices at a time we need more honourable, capable men and women to be in charge of the courts.

“I also send my condolences to the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chief Judge of Federal High Court on their departed colleagues. May God grant the families of the deceased the comfort and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss of their loved ones. May their co-workers in the temple of justice find strength and grace.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

