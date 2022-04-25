Tinubu condoles with Governor Uzodinma, families of victims of Imo Refinery disaster

All Progressives Congress National Leader and frontline presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Governor Hope Uzodinma and families, friends and loved ones of those who perished in the recent unfortunate Imo illegal refinery disaster.

He also sympathised with the people of Imo State over the loss of over 100 precious lives caused by an explosion at an illegal crude oil refining station in Abaezi Forest, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

In an emotional letter to Governor Uzodinma personally signed by Asiwaju Tinubu and made available to journalists on Monday by his Media Office, the presidential hopeful said: “I join all Nigerians in mourning the loss of over one hundred precious lives caused by an explosion at an illegal crude oil refining station in Abaezi forest, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

“This devastating loss underscores the need for all concerned Nigerians to do what we can to discourage the type of improper activities that led to this unspeakable tragedy.

“I offer my sincere condolences to you, to the families, friends and loved ones of those who perished and to all the people of Imo State. As survivors begin the process of healing and recovery, may the dearly departed find peace and eternal rest in the embrace of God Almighty.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all the people of Imo. This is a difficult moment for your state and for Nigeria. This senseless disaster must not be allowed to reoccur, in Imo or anywhere in Nigeria.

“The owner of the illegal refinery and his accomplices in his criminal enterprise must be apprehended and made to answer for this crime and its devastating consequences.

“As a nation, we can no longer turn a blind eye to criminality of this nature. The consequences are simply too much to bear.

I know how much you are troubled by the terrible event. I also know you will do your utmost to protect your citizens and drive these criminal outfits out of your state.

“I offer you my support in your efforts to find a lasting solution to the underlying causes that lead people to put their lives and the lives of others at such immense risk. Together, we will drive them out of Nigeria.

“At this difficult moment, I pray for the families, friends and loved ones of the victims. May God grant speedy recovery to the surviving victims. May He give solace to the families that have lost precious loved ones. I pray also for the brave men and women involved in the vital rescue and recovery efforts. May God bless you and the people of Imo State.”

