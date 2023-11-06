Tinubu condoles with Gov Soludo over father’s death

.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra over the passing on of his father, Pa Simeon Soludo.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, described late Pa Soludo as a dignified and charitable family man.

He said that the deceased lived a fruitful life that was exemplified in the achievements, personal quality, and sterling records of his son, Gov. Soludo.

“I pray the Almighty God grant your beloved father eternal rest. He lives through you still; in your sincerity, good works and deeds.”

The president encouraged the governor and the good people of Anambra to take solace in the excellent legacy of the departed nonagenarian.

Late Pa Soludo was 92 at the time of his passage into glory.

He is survived by seven sons; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. (NAN)

