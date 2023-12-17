Sunday, December 17, 2023
Tinubu condoles with Borno over death of Waziri

By Chimezie Godfrey
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sympathises with the government and the people of Borno State over the passing of the Waziri of Borno, Mustapha Mukhtar.

The Waziri, who served as the Prime Minister of Borno and Chief Adviser to the Shehu of Borno, died on Saturday.

Tinubu condoles with the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, over the death of his close lieutenant and senior palace official.

“The late Waziri lived according to the well-established family tradition of community service, upholding the values of the respected Elkanemi dynasty,” the President said.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the dearly departed and comfort for those who mourn.(NAN)

