Tinubu condoles VP Shettima over stepmother’s death

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with his deputy, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, over the death of his stepmother, Hajja Hauwa Kormi.

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Thursday in Abuja, said Kormi died on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Ngelale said she died after a protracted illness and was survived by five children, stepchildren and many grandchildren.

He said that the funeral, which was held at the Shehuri North residence of the deceased, was attended by a Federal Government delegation led by National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, who represented the President.

The Presidential spokesman said that after the funeral prayers, Ribadu delivered Tinubu’s condolence message and offered prayers for the deceased.

“We are here on behalf of the President to condole with our brother and leader, the Vice-President over this loss.

“The president is not in the country, but he directed that we should come and extend his own condolence and that of the government and the people of Nigeria over this loss.

“It is a collective mourning, and we join the family in prayers for her soul.”

The delegation included Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State for Steel Development, Alhaji Uba Maigari and Chairman of the National Hajj Commission, Alhaji Jalal Arabi.

Also on the delegation are Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice-President), Dr Aliyu Umar, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

