Tinubu condoles family, party over death of APC welfare officer

By Chimezie Godfrey

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled the family and colleagues of the National Welfare Officer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Friday Nwosu, who died Thursday evening in Abuja.

Late Nwosu was until his death a leader of the party in Abia State and a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

In a statement by his media office on Friday, Asiwaju Tinubu said Nwosu’s death had left a gaping hole in the party.

“I received with shock and grief the news of the sudden death of Chief Nwosu. He was a dedicated party man and a leader who paid his dues for the success of the party.

“I join friends and family in grieving this sudden loss of a man who had worked so well for our great party. His sacrifices and contributions to the growth of democracy and our party will be cherished for a long time,” he said.

The president-elect prayed for the soul of the deceased and for God to grant succour to his family.