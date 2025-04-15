Tinubu condemns latest Plateau attack

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the recent bloodshed in Plateau, which claimed over 40 lives.

The President in a statement by his SA on media, mr Bayo Onanuga condemned the violence and extended his sympathy to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, the state government and the people of Plateau, and urged the governor to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis and establish enduring peace.

In his call for harmony among the people of Plateau, Tinubu emphasised the importance of love and unity beyond religious and ethnic lines.

He encouraged community, spiritual, and political leaders within and beyond the state to unite and end the cycle of retaliatory attacks that had made life unbearable for affected communities.

“The ongoing violence between communities in Plateau, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease.

“I have instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate this crisis and identify those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts. We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue. Enough is enough.

“Beyond dealing with the criminal elements of these incessant killings, the political leadership in Plateau State, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, must address the root cause of this age-long problem. These problems have been with us for more than two decades,” President Tinubu asserted.

He stated that the government could no longer ignore the underlying issues: “It is time to tackle them fairly and find a lasting solution.

“I have discussed these problems with the governor over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace.

“The Federal Government remains committed to supporting Governor Mutfwang and the Plateau government in promoting dialogue, fostering social cohesion, and ensuring accountability—crucial steps towards permanently resolving the conflict in Plateau.” (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)