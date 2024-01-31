Wednesday, January 31, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTinubu condemns killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti, directs immediate rescue of...
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProjectSecurity

Tinubu condemns killing of traditional rulers in Ekiti, directs immediate rescue of kidnapped pupils

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
40

President Bola Tinubu had condemned the gruesome killing of the traditional rulers in Ekiti state.

By Chimezie Godfrey 

President Bola Tinubu had condemned the gruesome killing of the traditional rulers in Ekiti state.

In a statement by his media aide, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the Tinubu directs the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

He stated,”It is with grief that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

“The President condoles with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on this deeply agonizing development.

“In the same vein, President Tinubu directs the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

“As security of life and property is the primary responsibility of government, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.”

Previous article
Ifon/Ilobu conflict: Governor Adeleke Reads Riot Act to Sponsors
Next article
How granite mining is exposing Kaduna community to health, economic challenges
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.