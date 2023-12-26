Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Tinubu condemns ‘heinous attacks in Plateau, directs immediate apprehension of culprits’ – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned what he called the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, (Media & Publicity) who said this in a statement also revealed that President Tinubu has directed “security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.”

The President has also directed, Ngelale said, the “immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.”

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that “these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.”

