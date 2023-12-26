Tinubu condemns heinous attack in Plateau

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which resulted in the tragic loss of many lives.

This is contained in a statement by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale on Tuesday in Abuja.

Tinubu also directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The lresident also directed the immediate mobilisation of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau, the president assured Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow would not escape justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also condemned the killing in Plateau state.

Mr Daniel Okoh, CAN president, in a statement on Tuesday, said “such acts have no place in our society”

He said that the attack was not only criminal but also an assault on shared values of peace, unity and mutual respect.

“We condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms.

“The burning down of houses, and worship centres, and the destruction of properties worth millions of Naira is not only a criminal act but also a direct assault on our shared values of peace, unity, and mutual respect,” Okoh said.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz

