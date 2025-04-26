Tinubu committed to unifying Nigerians across religious divide – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu remains committed to unifying Nigerians irrespective of their religions.

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu remains committed to unifying Nigerians irrespective of their religions.

Idris, who said this at the Official Opening of Katampe Extension Jumu’at Mosque in Abuja on Friday, said that he is also ensuring that Nigerians live harmoniously in the interest of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III inaugurated the N560 million Katampe Extension Islamic Centre and Mosque.

The Sultan was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Alhaji Shehu Yamusa III.

The minister commended the Muslim community for contributing immensely towards building of the mosque.

He said that the President had always given the message of unity among Nigerians, as well as respect for their religions, rights and privileges.

“We thank all Muslims, particularly Alhaji Aminu Dantata, for contributing immensely towards building of this mosque.

“We also thank the SuItan of Sokoto, ably represented by the Emir of Keffi, for the sermon and admonitions he has offered,” he said.

Idris commended the Chief Imam, Katampe Extension Jumu’at Mosque for delivering a thought-provoking sermon carefully.

“He talked about the need to establish this Jumu’at mosque and Islamic centre devoid of any form of extremism.

“He has admonished all Muslims that come here to ensure that this should be a rallying point for them, and this message is consistent with the continuous message that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has always preached.

“Let us unify among ourselves; let us respect other religions and other people’s rights and privileges so that together we will continue to live harmoniously in the interest of our country,” he said.

The Sultan of Sokoto urged the Muslim community in Katampe Extension, Abuja to use the mosque for obligatory prayers and other Islamic activities in line with the teachings in the Holy Quran.

Abubakar said that the community should keep the mosque clean and protect for the use of future generations.

Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning also commended the people who donated towards the building of the mosque.

Bagudu urged Muslims to always support the initiative of having institutions like the centre.

Hon. Muhammed Kumalia, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) Katampe Extension Islamic Centre, said that the mosque was established to enable all Muslims use it for five obligatory prayers and other Islamic activities such as Nikah (wedding), and prayer for the deceased. (NAN)