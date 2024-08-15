Tinubu committed to inclusive electoral policies for PWDs- aide

By Angela Atabo/Emmanuel Olorniruha

Mr Mohammed Isa, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, says the President is committed to promoting inclusive electoral policies for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Isa, represented by Mr Lanre Oloyede, Director of Media and Communication from his office, made this known at the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Electoral Reform Summit on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit was organised by Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), with support from National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

He said the President had repeatedly emphasised his commitment to the political and electoral inclusion of all, especially PWDs, while recognising that the strength of Nigeria’s democracy lied in its diversity and inclusivity.

“We are determined to ensure that PWDs are not only participants in the electoral process but also leaders and decision-makers.

“The inclusion of PWDs in the electoral process is not merely an act of charity; it is a fundamental necessity for a truly representative democracy.

“Electoral inclusion and participation of PWDs ensure that their unique perspectives and needs are incorporated into the legislative process, leading to policies that are more comprehensive and inclusive.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that PWDs often face significant barriers that hinder their full participation in the electoral process,” he said.

Isa said the barriers include lack of funding, physical accessibility issues, societal prejudices, and lack of representation in elective and appointive positions.

He, therefore, said that to achieve true inclusivity, there should be the implementation of disability-friendly policies and infrastructure, provision of accessible voting systems and materials.

He added that there should be measures in place to increase the representation of PWDs in political offices and support disability-focused organisations and initiatives.

He commended the efforts of CSOs in shaping the electoral landscape, adding that their collective efforts served as the backbone of democratic integrity and give voice to the voiceless.

He proposed some actionable solutions that could pave the way for a more inclusive and effective electoral process in Nigeria, like strengthening voter education campaigns accessible to all, particularly PWDs.

Isa also called for advocacy for the implementation of accessible voting infrastructure to include the provision of ramps, tactile ballot guides, and sign language interpreters at voting centres or polling units.

“Today, I call on all of us to reaffirm our commitment to inclusivity and electoral participation for PWDs by working together to dismantle the barriers that impede their full involvement in our democracy.

“By doing so, we are not only upholding the principles of equity and justice but also strengthening the very foundation of our nation,” he said.

Mr Jide Ojo, Board Member of IFA, said the purpose of the summit was to foster collaboration among CSOs engaged in electoral reforms to ensure a coordinated and impactful efforts.

Ojo said the discussion was timely in the face of the ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s electoral process.

He said issues such as voter disenfranchisement, lack of accessibility, and insufficient transparency continued to undermine the integrity of Nigeria’s elections.

“These challenges call for innovative solutions and robust partnerships, which we hope to cultivate through this summit.

“We will explore strategies to enhance voter education, promote inclusive participation, and advocate for reforms that will lead to more credible and fair elections.

“We will also examine how we can hold electoral bodies accountable and ensure that the voices of all citizens are heard and respected,” he said.

The Executive Director of IFA, Grace Jerry, said the organisation had been working to promote an inclusive electoral process as well as quality governance in Nigeria.

Jerry said although there was a bit of improvement, much was still needed to be done to guarantee an inclusive electoral process for all.(NAN)